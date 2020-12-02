Jaguar's F-Pace SVR has been updated for 2021 along with the rest of the F-Pace range. We're glad to report the super SUV has been made faster thanks to a handful of tweaks including a boost in torque.

Audi is marking the arrival of the new 2021 R8 V10 RWD with a special edition known as the Panther edition. Just 30 examples will be built, all of them for the U.S. market.

Hyundai has revealed the first details on a modular EV platform that will also be used by Kia and Genesis. The platform features an 800-volt electrical architecture and is capable of bi-directional charging, and we'll first see it in a production model in 2021.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR arrives with extra grunt from supercharged V-8

Audi marks 2021 R8 V10 RWD's arrival with Panther limited edition

E-GMP: 800-volt EV platform with bi-directional charging to benefit Genesis

It's time to vote for The Car Connection's 2021 Driver's Choice Awards

Volkswagen quits motorsport to focus on electric cars, racing division to be dissolved

Arizona plant for Lucid Air electric sedan is complete, as company plans expansion for 2023 SUV

Mick Schumacher to drive for Haas Formula One team in 2021

2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo costs $2,200 more than the non-turbo engine

Mini developing electric John Cooper Works models

Subaru electric crossover: How it could take form in 2021