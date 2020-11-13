It's been two years since EV startup Rivian showed us its R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV. After some setbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the company has now locked in a launch date of mid-2021 and confirmed pricing for both vehicles.

Nissan is committed to battery-electric cars, but it's also introducing EVs that rely on a generator instead of a battery. Called e-Power, the technology delivers the driving feel of an EV without any of the range anxiety.

It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since the Porsche Carrera GT was rolled out as a concept at the 2000 Paris International Motor Show, as the supercar still looks contemporary, at least on the outside. Celebrate the car's birthday by taking a look back at its history.

Rivian R1T pickup Launch Edition coming next summer at $75,000, R1S SUV Launch Edition $77,500

Nissan's redesigned Rogue Sport may offer e-Power series hybrid tech

Callaway's German arm celebrates 25 years with a custom C7 Corvette Z06

2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid gets 24 mpg, besting the Ram 1500 and Chevy Silverado

2020 Formula One Turkish Grand Prix preview

Electrify America passes 500 charging-station locations, as it keeps building network

Bruce Meyers, dune buggy creator, finally sells Meyers Manx business

Hyundai expands lineup of plug-in SUVs, hybrid cars

2021 Acura NSX arrives with Long Beach Blue heritage color

Toyota steps up to support Mirai fuel-cell car with 7 more hydrogen stations in California