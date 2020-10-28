Bugatti has unveiled a track-focused hypercar that's completely unrelated to the Chiron. The car generates over 1,800 horsepower on race fuel and resembles a Le Mans prototype racer.

Mini has revealed some of its future plans, and those plans can be summed up as more SUVs and EVs. The first member of Mini's future lineup is due in 2023.

Jaguar has updated the E-Pace. While the exterior styling hasn't changed much, there are substantial updates in the cabin including an 11.4-inch curved display for the infotainment.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

