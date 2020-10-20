Porsche has a new 911 Targa for 2021, based on the latest 992 generation of the 911.

We've already tested the open-top sports car in Targa 4 guise, and recently Jay Leno took the slightly sportier Targa 4S version out for a spin for the latest episode of "Jay Leno's Garage."

The Targa 4S sports the same 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged flat-6 found in the 911 Carrera line, with its 443 horsepower matching the output of the corresponding Carrera 4S. An 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive are standard, with buyers able to swap in a 7-speed manual transmission at no cost. That's not a bad deal, though you kind of expect it when the car's starting price is $136,550.

As Leno states in the episode, he'd take the manual in a heartbeat. He'd also stick with rear-wheel drive and a coupe body style if he were to select a 911, stating that he doesn't need the extra weight of the Targa's automated roof system. For Leno, it's all about the driving experience as opposed to the fun factor of having an open-top car.

Leno also professes his love for the 911 line in general, especially the high build quality associated with the nameplate. As Leno describes it, the whole car feels as though it's been formed from one piece of “billet.” He wasn't completely full of praise, however. His one major gripe concerned the infotainment, which he felt was a bit too complex.

Porsche isn't finished with its 911 Targa variants, as there's still a Targa 4 GTS in the works. It should arrive sometime in 2021.