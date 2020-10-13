The R34-generation Nissan Skyline GT-R, built from 1999 to 2002, spawned numerous variants, but the V-Spec II Nür is among the most coveted. A virtually new example of this very rare GT-R is for sale, with an asking price of $485,000.

Offered through JDM Expo, a Japan-based import/export company, this GT-R is one of just 718 V-Spec II Nür models built, and one of just 156 finished in Millennium Jade. What makes this car so special, though, is that it has only 225 miles on its odometer, according to the seller.

The V-Spec II Nür was the pinnacle of R34 GT-R development. Nissan introduced the V-Spec II version in 2000, with major changes that included stiffer suspension and a carbon-fiber hood with a NACA duct.

In 2002—the R34's final year of production—Nissan upped the ante with the V-Spec II Nür model. Named in honor of the Nürburgring, the car featured an upgraded version of the RB26DETT engine with larger turbochargers on top of the V-Spec II upgrades. It made about 330 horsepower versus 276 hp for base models. Nissan also launched an M-Spec Nür model with different suspension tuning.

This particular car has been for sale for quite awhile; a promotional YouTube video for it was posted last November. Buyers may be shying away due to the potential difficulty in registering this car for street use in the United States, as it doesn't yet qualify for the 25-year exemption.

The price could be another issue. It would smash the record GT-R selling price of $313,645 recently set by an M-Spec Nür model (per CarBuzz). Keep in mind that the previous record of $302,540 was set by another V-Spec II Nür with just 6 miles on the odometer. The asking price is also more than twice the $212,435 base price of a new 2021 Nissan GT-R Nismo, which offers far more performance but far less exclusivity.