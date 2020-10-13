Mercedes-Benz has fitted its EQC with portal axles to preview an electric future for off-roading. Not only does the resulting vehicle look tough, but it is also extremely capable. It isn't bound for production but don't be surprised if some of its technology ends up in the planned electric G-Class.

Ken Block's former rally racing teammate, Travis Pastrana, will pilot a will Subaru WRX STI in Gymkhana 11. It will be the first time someone other than Block is driving in one of the instalments, but given Pastrana's driving record he should be more than ready for the task.

There's a British firm by the name of RBW building replicas of the MGB from scratch. However, these replicas are running electric power and feature modern chassis of RBW's own design.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

