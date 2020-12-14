Mercedes-Benz will have eight EQ-badged electric vehicles in its lineup by the end of 2022, and two of them will be SUVs built in the United States. Production will take place at Mercedes' plant in Alabama where a new battery center has just been built.

With the 2020 Formula One World Championship now over, Mercedes-Benz AMG's star driver, Lewis Hamilton, is now free to help put the finishing touches on the company's One hypercar. It's due in 2021 and only 275 will be built.

The 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 road car isn't due until early next year but the car's 911 GT3 Cup racing variant revealed today hints strongly at what's to come. For instance, the race car features a rear wing with swan necks struts, a design that will also make it to the road car, albeit in tamer form.

Mercedes-Benz to build EQE SUV and EQS SUV in US

Lewis Hamilton ready for final development of Mercedes-Benz AMG One hypercar

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup racer revealed

2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid gets 25 mpg, besting the Ram 1500 and Chevy Silverado

McLaren sells stake in Formula One team

Hyundai HTWO hydrogen fuel-cell brand signals development push for vehicles, ships, trains

2020 F1 season ends with Verstappen victory at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

2021 Mazda MX-5 roadster costs $250 more at $27,775

Elvis Presley's 1969 Mercedes-Benz 600 is for sale

Toyota EV with solid-state batteries: 10-minute full charge, prototype reportedly due in 2021