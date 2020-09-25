The Infiniti QX60 and related Nissan Pathfinder are about to be redesigned, and the former has just been previewed. The preview came in the form of a concept which hints at a very impressive design for the next generation of Infiniti's popular three-row crossover SUV.

Lotus has started work on a new supercar that many are calling a spiritual successor to the Esprit. While the jury's still out on the use of the Esprit name, we know the new supercar will help to fill the wide performance gap between the Evora sports car and Evija hypercar.

Ferrari's Special Projects division has unveiled its latest one-off creation. It's based on the 812 Superfast and features a design that pays tribute to the great racing GTs from the 1950s and '60s.

2020 Ford Explorer SUV earns Top Safety Pick+; Lincoln Aviator nabs TSP award

EV startup Mullen to go public, launch MX-05 SUV and Dragonfly K50 sports car

Canoo shows off naked skateboard platform, in-house EV propulsion systems in action

2021 Hyundai i30 N sports new look, dual-clutch transmission

2021 Toyota Venza vs. 2020 Lexus RX 450h: Compare Crossover SUVs

Aston Martin Vantage GT8R racer slots between GT3 and GT4

Ford plans to build 5 electric vehicles in Canada, beginning in 2025