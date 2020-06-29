Audi's popular Q5 crossover SUV has been given an update. The exterior hasn't changed much because this update is all about the interior, where buyers are treated with better materials and an up-to-date infotainment system.

Dodge has some new models coming for 2021, and we'll see them very soon. A teaser video out hints at some of them, though you'll have to identify them from engine sound alone. One should be the long-awaited Durango SRT Hellcat.

Bugatti hasn't offered an open-top car since the Veyron Grand Sport bowed out of production several years back. That could change in the near future as the French marque's next one-off hypercar is tipped to be a roadster costing about $10 million.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

