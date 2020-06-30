Ford knows its Ranger customers like to personalize their trucks, and the automaker has come out with three new accessory packs that deliver style, performance and off-road capabilty for the popular mid-size pickup.

A Level 1 pack priced at $2,495 adds an off-road leveling kit including Fox shocks with specific tuning by Ford Performance, together with 17-inch Dyno Gray wheels and Ford Performance graphics on the bed and windshield.

A Level 2 pack priced at $4,495 includes all the Level 1 items plus a power upgrade for the Ranger's 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4. The power upgrade, which can be bought separately for $825, increases output by 45 horsepower and 60 pound-feet of torque, bringing peak output to 315 hp and 370 lb-ft. The Level 2 pack also includes BF Goodrich KO2 tires, an off-road fog light kit, colored tow hooks, and a stainless steel license plate frame.

The Level 3 pack priced at $8,995 adds all the items of the Level 1 and Level 2 packs along with a 40-inch LED lightbar, a winch-capable front fascia, a bed rack, and a sport exhaust system.

The Level 1 and Level 2 packs will be available from August, whereas the Level 3 pack will only be available from next summer.

The packs are fitted at dealerships and can be installed on any 2019 or 2020 Ranger. All quoted prices are prior to installation.