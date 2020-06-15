Ford has revealed the date that the covers will come off its modern Bronco, and it just so happens to be the same day as O.J. Simpson's birthday. Whether it's a marketing stunt or pure coincidence remains to be seen, but what we do know is that the new Bronco will stay true to the original's ethos of a durable 4x4 with solid off-road chops.

Ferrari has attempted a remake of one of the most epic driving clips ever created. This time, the streets of Paris have been swapped for Monaco, and doing the driving is none other than Ferrari Formula One star Charles Leclerc.

Mini is reportedly developing two new crossover SUVs positioned above the Countryman. One is tipped to be an EV and the other as an alternative to vehicles the size of the BMW X3.

