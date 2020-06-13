With Covid-19 coronavirus restrictions easing, Chevrolet was finally able to start its performance driving lessons for customers of the C8 Corvette Stingray this week. The lessons are held over two days at the Ron Fellows Performance Driving School in Pahrump, Nevada.

2022 Jeep Wagoneer spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Jeep's new full-size, three-row SUV was spotted for the first time. The vehicle we're talking about is the new Wagoneer, but it won't be the only three-row SUV in Jeep's lineup for long. The next Grand Cherokee will spawn a three-row option and the Wagoneer, too, will have its own Grand Wagoneer big brother.

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle we spied was the next-generation Porsche 911 GT3. A glimpse of the car appeared in January in Porsche's Super Bowl LIV spot and soon the last of the camouflage gear will come off.

2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS and Cayenne GTS Coupe

Another Porsche in the headlines this week was the new Cayenne GTS. The new grade helps bridge the performance gap between the S and Turbo grades, and is available for both the regular Cayenne and new Cayenne Coupe. It comes with a twin-turbocharged V-8 under the hood as standard.

2020 Lexus GS F

One of the vehicles we tested this week was the soon-to-be-departing Lexus GS F. With a silky-smooth naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V-8, sharp and functional exterior design, and a firm yet comfortable suspension, we were reminded why the GS F has a special place in our hearts.

2021 BMW Alpina B5 Touring

One of the vehicles we'd love to test is Alpina's latest B5 based on the recently updated BMW 5-Series. The car develops 613 horsepower and is drop-dead gorgeous in its Touring wagon guise. Unfortunately, there are no plans to sell the B5 in the United States at present.

2020 Mercedes-Maybach S650 Night Edition

Mercedes-Maybach rolled out the S650 Night Edition this week. Mercedes' ultra-luxury division has thrown everything into the special-edition sedan, of which just 15 are planned for the U.S. Though it's yet to be confirmed, the S650 Night Edition likely represents the end of the current generation of the Maybach S-Class as a new one is just around the corner.

1996 Porsche 911 Targa

If you've ever wanted to know what all the fuss over the Porsche 911 Targa is about, here's your chance as we took a look at the history of the open-top sports car.