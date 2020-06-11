Classes have begun for owners of new 8th-generation Chevrolet Corvettes at the Ron Fellows Performance Driving School in Pahrump, Nevada.

Instruction started June 1 for the owners of the mid-engine Corvettes to learn the ropes of performance driving on the track at Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club, which recently reopened after a mandatory pandemic closure.

There were 11 students in the first C8 class, each driving the sports cars on the 2-day course sponsored by Chevrolet with special discount pricing for the new owners.

Corvette C8s at the Ron Fellows school | Ron Fellows Performance Driving School photos

“This experience was absolutely epic!” said Mike Davenport, a student in the first Corvette graduating class. “Out of the last 7-8 years that I’ve been out here as a part of the dealer program, coming out here as a first-time customer was completely different and it was amazing how much drive time I got and how much I learned.”

The Corvette class costs $1,000, which includes an overnight stay in one of Spring Mountain’s onsite condominiums, clubhouse access and catered breakfast and lunch. New Corvette owners have one year after delivery to take advantage of the offer.

Classes for the 7th-Generation Corvette Owners School continue through the end of the year.

For more information, visit the school website.

This article, written by Bob Golfen, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.