Volkswagen and Ford have finanilized plans for the next generation of their respective Amarok and Ranger mid-size pickup trucks. Under the plans, Ford will design and build the next Amarok for VW based on the platform of the next Ranger.

BMW is working on a Tesla Model X rival that will offer more than 400 miles of range. The vehicle is code-named the iNext, and prototypes have just been spotted testing at the Nürburgring.

The modern Ford GT isn't actually built by Ford. Rather, it's built by Canada's Multimatic which has established a new division focused on motorsport and performance vehicles.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

New VW Amarok teased ahead of 2022 debut, will be twinned with next Ford Ranger

2022 BMW iNext spy shots

Engineering firm behind Ford GT supercar launches special vehicles operations

All-electric Ford F-150 pickup truck coming within 24 months, exec says

2022 Nissan Rogue Sport spy shots

2021 BMW X5 plug-in hybrid SUV: More power, more than double the electric range

Even at a standstill, Jaguar’s Formula E racers are still driven to succeed

No need for an RV with these great camping cars

Ram returns with new “Built to Serve” special-edition 1500 pickup truck

GM CEO Mary Barra confirms electric van, as all-electric future remains a mirage