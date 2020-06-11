Nissan suffers from an aging lineup and is bleeding cash as a result. Fortunately, the Japanese auto giant is working on a fleet of new or updated models to help turn its fortunes around, one of which has just been spotted.

Engineers have been spotted testing a redesigned Rogue Sport compact crossover SUV which we're likely to see reach dealers in 2021 as a 2022 model. In other markets, the vehicle will be badged a Qashqai.

The proportions look similar to the current model, though more modern styling looks to have been inspired by recent Nissan crossover concepts like the Xmotion and IMQ. Inside should be Nissan's next-generation infotainment system which will be powered by Google's Android operating system.

2022 Nissan Rogue Sport spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The platform of the new Rogue Sport is likely to be an updated version of the current model's CMF modular design. This points to the vehicle coming with front-wheel drive (with available all-wheel drive) and, unfortunately, a continuously variable transmission. One of the vehicles the engineers are using as a benchmark is the Lynk & Co. 01 currently sold exclusively in China.

It isn't clear what powertrains will be offered, though the current model's 2.0-liter inline-4 good for 141 horsepower will likely carry over, possibly this time paired with a mild-hybrid setup. Don't look for battery-electric power; Nissan is working on a dedicated EV based on its Ariya compact crossover concept from 2019.

Before the arrival of the new Rogue Sport, Nissan will introduce a redesigned version of the larger Rogue crossover. It's due later this year as a 2021 model. Other new models in the pipeline include redesigned versions of the Frontier mid-size pickup truck and Z sports car.