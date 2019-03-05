Fresh off of the reveal of its IMs sedan concept in January, Nissan revealed the IMQ SUV concept at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show on Tuesday. The design brings us closer to the possibility of Nissan launching an electric compact SUV.

The centerpiece of the IMQ is the e-Power electric powertrain. Nissan was vague about exactly what it comprises, but it uses multiple electric motors—perhaps one for each wheel—to create an all-wheel-drive system. A battery pack provides juice to the motors and helps the IMQ make a total of 335 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.

Nissan IMQ electric SUV concept

Nissan was also keen to point out the concept is proportioned to directly tackle the compact SUV segment, a market that continues to net big sales for automakers each year. The Japanese brand said it worked hard to design the IMQ to make it distinct among crossovers. The roof features a pretty nifty glass surface with style lines that bring the outside in. The rest of the exterior pulls from many of Nissan's recent concept cars with sharp creases in the front fascia, and a deliberate effort to tone down the V-motion grille.

The lines from the grille run into the hood and corner creases to give the IMQ a more fluid look than, say, the IMx concept from 2017. Yet, the jagged look hasn't totally disappeared. For instance, check out the chrome creases that rise from the fender flares and integrate themselves with the headlights. It's actually very Lexus-like.

Nissan IMQ electric SUV concept

The rear features a slimmer interpretation of Nissan's corporate taillights and they also sit atop a style line that drops down sharply for the best airflow along the sides of the vehicle, which the brand said helps improve aerodynamics As a nod to Nissan's home country of Japan, the exterior features what are called lamellas on the darkened lower portion of the vehicle's entire perimeter. Their 3D ridges are a tribute to Japanese design.

Nissan said the IMQ rides on Bridgestone Connect tires—smart tires that provide the car with oodles of data to help tweak in-car control systems appropriately based on tire load, temperature, grip level, and tread life.

Nissan IMQ electric SUV concept

The suicide door design opens up to a futuristic cabin with four individual seats. The floor also features lamellas to help integrate the interior with the exterior. The instrument panel evokes previous Nissan concepts with a "gliding wing" look for the center console and a 33-inch touchscreen that rises from within the shape. More 3D textures are present inside, with two-tone 3D fabric covering seats that take inspiration from Japanese woodworking. Keeping with the futuristic theme, the IMQ boasts Nissan's Invisible-to-Visible technology, which incorporates augmented reality, along with a virtual personal assistant and a prototype version of the ProPilot Assist system.

With each concept, Nissan appears to be coming closer to a production electric SUV. In 2017, Daniele Schillaci, head of electric cars at the brand, said it was very likely an SUV would form the basis of the brand's next electric vehicle after the new Leaf.