There's a new generation of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class just around the corner but the current car still has plenty to offer.

The folks at Mercedes-Benz's ultra-luxury arm reminded us of this with Tuesday's reveal of the Mercedes-Maybach S650 Night Edition, which is on sale now as a 2020 model. It's priced to start at $243,945‬, including destination, and just 15 examples are earmarked for the United States.

2020 Mercedes-Maybach S650 Night Edition

The standard Maybach S-Class is already a special car, but the S650 Night Edition adds a few extras to enhance the special feeling. These include carbon fiber accents inside and out (including a subtle trunk lid spoiler), custom 20-inch wheels with a dark finish, and a mix of black and white leather trim. “Night Edition” badges on the front fenders and in the cabin complete the list.

Being based on the Maybach S-Class' S650 grade, the special edition comes with a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 good for 621 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. This will see the big sedan sprint from 0-60 mph in a sports car-like 4.6 seconds. The top speed is governed to 155 mph.

2020 Mercedes-Maybach S650 Night Edition

And to ensure a supple ride, the suspension system relies on a camera that scans the road ahead and adjusts the damping to suit. It will even make the vehicle lean into the corners to prevent occupants from feeling the effects of body roll.

As for the next Maybach S-Class, it's likely to make an appearance late this year or early next. It will arrive alongside a new generation of the regular S-Class that's due for a reveal shortly, and unlike its predecessor, it will have to face some new competition in Mercedes' top end due to the recent arrival of the Maybach GLS.