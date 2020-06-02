Ford is bringing back the Bronco nameplate more than two decades after it was last sold. A prototype for the three-door Bronco has just been spotted. It's set to join a five-door and possibly a pickup in the modern Bronco lineup.

According to the latest reports, the next BMW M5 will come in both hybrid and battery-electric flavors. The electric version is said to be the flagship and could pack as much as 1,000 horsepower.

Nissan is in the midst of a major restructuring that will see both models and jobs cut. It could also see the upmarket brand Infiniti using more Nissan platforms for future models.

2021 Ford Bronco 3-door spy shots

Next BMW M5 reportedly getting 1,000-plus-horsepower electric flagship

Infiniti's reboot moves its status to "Nissan-plus"

Review update: 2020 BMW 228i xDrive Gran Coupe burns up some good credit

2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design has throwback looks, extremely modern price

Electric cars from BlueIndy car sharing now face the crusher

Fernando Alonso tests 2021 Toyota Hilux days ahead of new pickup's reveal

Review update: The 2020 Toyota Tundra 1794 Edition asks what you need in a truck

2020 Ford Puma ST spy shots and video

Ford isn’t worried about low gas prices fueling EV avoidance