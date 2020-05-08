BMW has been spotted testing what appears to be a new performance flagship for the M5 range. Word on the street is that the car, which will likely be dubbed an M5 CS, is powered by a newly developed V-8.

Porsche looks to be readying a Cayenne GTS Coupe to help bridge the performance gap between the S and Turbo. The new variant should debut next year with around 470 horsepower on tap.

Can't afford a real-life driving coach? Then the Porsche Track Precision App could be for you. The latest version can now be displayed on a Porsche's infotainment screen as part of new functionality.

2021 BMW M5 CS spy shots

2022 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe spy shots

Porsche Track Precision App expands its virtual driving coach functionality

Review update: The 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 SUV "nose" the right spice level

Duffer: Lego builds bridge between three generations of car lovers

BMW re-ups electric-vehicle commitment—and hydrogen fuel cell investment

1958 Porsche 356A Speedster shows up on Bring A Trailer

5 things to know about Uconnect 5

2021 Audi A4 and A5 get power boost

Crisis could tighten material supply for EV batteries and clean energy, IEA warns