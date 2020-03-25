After back-to-back years of facelifts, only minor changes are in store for the Chevrolet Camaro for the 2021 model year. Unfortunately none of them are in the powertrain department which means power still tops out at 650 horsepower in ZL1 grade.

A 993-generation Porsche 911 GT2 is headed for sale and likely to fetch over $1,000,000. Remember, another GT2 from the same era sold for $2.4 million in 2016.

A British firm by the name of Lunaz is building turnkey electric classic cars that offer performance that matches modern EVs. For instance, it is offering a 1953 Jaguar XK120 that will hit 60 mph in under 5.0 seconds and cover about 250 miles of range on a charge.

