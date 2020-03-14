Ruf is the latest to explore the concept of an off-road-ready car with supercar levels of performance. The German sports car manufacturer and tuner this week unveiled the Rodeo Concept which features a carbon fiber tub, all-wheel drive, and the possibility of an engine spitting out over 700 horsepower.

2021 Roland Gumpert Nathalie First Edition

Another niche German marque, Roland Gumpert, has developed a new sports car powered by a fuel cell-electric powertrain and generating over 500 hp. It's named Nathalie, after one of the daughters of Roland Gumpert's founder, and it looks like a modern evolution of the legendary Audi Quattro.

Ken Miles in the 1965 Ford Shelby GT350 Competition with chassis no. 5R002 at Green Valley Raceway

This week we learned that a 1965 Ford Shelby GT350R is headed for auction. This in itself is big news, since only 36 of the cars were built that year. However, the one coming up for sale is the first competition Shelby Mustang, the first to be raced, and the first to win. Yes, it's the famous "Flying Mustang" driven by legendary racer Ken Miles.

2019 Saleen S302 White Label

For fans of more modern Mustangs, we drove the 2019 Saleen S302 and it brought back memories of carefree college days. In white, the car has a 1980s vibe, but the performance is purely modern.

2022 Mercedes-AMG C53 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

One of the cars we spied this week was a Mercedes-AMG C53. Mercedes-Benz is working on a redesign for its C-Class, and this time the AMG skunkworks will replace the C43 with a C53. The car will feature a 4-cylinder engine but should still have more power than the current 6-cylinder C43.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Mercedes engineers were also out testing a new battery-electric sedan dubbed the EQE. This isn't to be mistaken for the EQS which looks similar. The EQE is a smaller offering designed to target the Tesla Model 3 and upcoming BMW i4.

Zenvo TSR-S

Zenvo, the other Scandinavian hypercar marque, unveiled an updated version of its 1,177-hp TSR-S. The car is now even lighter thanks to forged carbon construction, and yes, the tilting rear wing is still there.

Czinger 21C

We also learned more about the innovative 21C hypercar from California's Czinger. What's so innovative about it? The car revolutionizes both the way cars are designed and built.