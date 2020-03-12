Mercedes-Benz is close to developing a large electric sedan called the EQS. However, the automaker will also launch a slightly smaller version called the EQE and a prototype has just been spotted. It will target the Tesla Model 3 and upcoming BMW i4.

A 1965 Ford Shelby GT350R is headed for auction. This particular example is the first competition Shelby Mustang, the first to be raced, and the first to win. Yes, it's the famous Flying Mustang driven by legendary racer Ken Miles.

Audi has just launched the RS Q8 and we've had a chance to drive it. The vehicle is unassuming but wicked. How so? It looks similar to the standard Q8 but will hit 62 mph in 3.8 seconds, or just a heartbeat slower than the RS 7 Sportback.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE spy shots

Ken Miles' “Flying Mustang” 1965 Shelby GT350R heads to auction, could fetch millions

First drive review: 2020 Audi RS Q8 rides a wave of blisteringly fast family SUVs

First drive: 2021 Kia Seltos rides in style

Czinger wants to be a performance marque with multiple models

Study: Particulate emissions from tire wear is higher than from tailpipes

McLaren pulls out of Formula One Australian Grand Prix after team member contracts coronavirus

2020 Nissan Titan vs. 2020 Ram 1500: Compare Trucks

Elon Musk hints at new US vehicle plant for Tesla

This Tesla Model 3 sounds like a gasoline car