Lamborghini's Squadra Corse motorsport division is working on a track-only version of the Aventador that will debut by the end of the year, and a new video provides a few glimpses of the car as well as a taste of the sound it makes.

The sound is generated by Lamborghini's 6.5-liter V-12 which has been tuned to deliver 830 horsepower in this application. The sound is very raw and reminiscent of Formula One race cars from the 1980s and '90s.

There are rumors the mystery model will be the last in the line of V-12 Lamborghinis without any additional powertrain aids, such as electrification or turbocharging. Lamborghini has already confirmed that its Aventador replacement, due around 2022, will be a plug-in hybrid. If it is, what a send-off it will be.

Teaser for Lamborghini Aventador track car debuting in 2020

Beyond the engine, the car will boast a vented hood, a roof scoop, and a large rear wing, all aimed at keeping it glued to the track. The Aventador's carbon fiber passenger cell will remain, but an additional steel roll cage housing the engine will improve rigidity.

Shifting duties will be handled by a race car-style sequential transmission from Xtrac and a mechanical self-locking type differential will also be added to drivetrain. The driver will be able to adjust the differential to suit specific surface conditions at various race tracks, Lamborghini said.

Lamborghini remains quiet on what the car will be called but we've heard that the famous SVR name could be resurrected. The name comes from the Miura SVR, just one of which was built for a customer back in 1974. It was essentially a Miura S built to mimic the one-off Miura Jota race car that was destroyed in a 1972 crash.