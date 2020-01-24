We slid behind the wheel of the 2020 BMW M8; VW's boss said it's time to "slaughter some sacred cows"; and a six-wheel Ford F-550 called Indomitus is for sale. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The BMW 8-Series has returned and with it comes an M8 variant, finally. The M8 proves you can have it all, with a lovely design, cutting-edge technology, estate-like creature comforts, and all the power. All of this doesn't come cheap, though, with a starting price of $133,000, which can quickly climb with options.

Paul Walker, the late star of "The Fast and the Furious" franchise, owned quiet a car collection. Some of those vehicles rolled across the auction block last weekend, with some going for far more money than expected. Walker's fleet of five 1995 BMW M3 Lightweights brought a total of $1,205,000. While already highly prized cars, Walker's star power certainly helped increase their value.

Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess didn't mince words while talking with 120 executives in Berlin about the automaker's future. The executive noted Tesla is valued like a tech company while VW is valued like an automotive company, which means the German automaker needs to shift toward the former as software expertise will define the company's future. Diess said VW will need to "slaughter some sacred cows" moving forward.

The 2020 Audi A5 and A8 plug-in hybrids are finally ready for America. Both offer increased performance and fuel economy compared to their non-hybrid siblings. Audi didn't detail charging times or EPA ratings, but did note the improved 0 to 60-mph times and power output over the non-hybrid models. The Q5 plug-in will cost $53,895 to start, while the A8 plug-in will come in at $94,995.

A six-wheel 2017 Ford F-550 Super Duty known as Indomitus is waiting for a new owner in Mankato, Minnesota. The monster was commissioned by the Minnesota Soybean Research Council and is for sale on consignment through Unique Specialty & Classics. The name Indomitus was chosen because it means untamed and wild in Latin, which perfectly describes this monster that features an 11-foot bed, six-wheel drive, and a 7-inch lift. The price? A mere $135,000.