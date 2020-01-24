Looking to push the 550 horsepower of a 2020 Maserati Levante GTS to its limit safely? Maserati has a program for just that. It's the Italian automaker's winter driving school, and it lets customers and clients explore the limits of Maseratis in the cold, slippery conditions of Crested Butte, Colorado. It's more fun than any country club.

A 1928 Cadillac Series 341-A Town Sedan is rare enough these days. One that may be the first armored car ever and was purportedly owned by Chicago mobster Al Capone makes it a one-of-a-kind item. The complete ownership history of the car is known from 1933 on, and it's powered by a 341-cubic-inch L-head V-8. It's for sale by the Las Vegas-based Celebrity Cars with a list price of $1 million.

A company named Tour de Force Power Engineering in Britain has made it easier to buy a Formula One race car. The company is installing its own powertrain in an F1-style chassis. Dubbed the TDF-1 and based on the 2011 Marussia or 2012 Sauber chassis, the TDF-1 has 600 hp at 9,000 rpm from a 4-cylinder engine. The cost? A cool $1.96 million each.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Want to be a faster driver? Learn how on ice

Untouchable: 1928 Cadillac armored car likely owned by Al Capone for sale

British company makes it easier to own an F1 car

2020 BMW X2 review

New Brumos Collections museum is a trip through Porsche history

Mercedes unfazed by battery-supply issues for EQC, still targeting 50,000 in 2020

Season 2 of Netflix's excellent "Formula One: Drive to Survive" series starts Feb.28

Toyota recalls 2.9 million newer vehicles for airbag and seat belt defects

How good of a rally vehicle is the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon?

Diesel damages: Canada slaps VW with new fine for environmental violations