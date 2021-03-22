Aston Martin has unveiled a hardcore, track-focused version of its Vantage sports car to celebrate its return to Formula One racing. It's called the Vantage F1 Edition, and it comes with improvements to the powertrain, chassis and aerodynamics.

A fully electric Jeep Wrangler concept is headed to one of the hotbeds for off-roading and Jeep enthusiasm: Moab, Utah. It's called the Wrangler Magneto, and it's just one of a handful of concepts developed for this year's Easter Jeep Safari.

Porsche's CEO has confirmed that a successor to the 918 Spyder is on hold as the automaker focuses on electrifying its core lineup. The car will now arrive after 2025, most likely with battery-electric power.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

