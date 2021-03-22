Aston Martin's future lineup will be electrified, but there will still be a space, albeit a small one, for cars powered purely by gasoline.

In a report outlining its 2020 financial results published in March, Aston Martin said that by 2030 it expects just 5% of its sales to be gas-only cars, and that these will be limited to track-only models like the V-12-powered Vulcan launched in 2015.

For the remaining 95% of sales, Aston Martin said its goal is to have this figure split 50% electric vehicles and 45% hybrids.

Aston Martin's first EV will arrive in 2025, Chairman Lawrence Stroll revealed in a March interview. He said Aston Martin has already drawn up plans for an SUV and sports car with electric power, with the sports car possibly a successor to the DB11.

The automaker's first plug-in hybrid will be a variant of the DBX SUV. It will arrive in 2023, CEO Tobias Moers said during an investor presentation held in February.

Aston Martin also plans to use mild-hybrid powertrains which we'll likely see introduced before 2023.

Regulations are only going to make it tougher for automakers down the line to offer gas-only cars, meaning others likely have similar plans to those of Aston Martin. Audi Sport boss Chris Reinke in a 2019 interview also said he expected gas-only cars to eventually be limited to the racetrack. Porsche CEO Oliver Blume, meanwhile, has suggested carbon-neutral synthetic fuels as an option for keeping gas-only cars on public roads well into the next decade.