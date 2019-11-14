Audi will use next week's Los Angeles Auto Show for the world debut of the RS Q8.

It will be one of two world premieres on Audi's stand; the other being the E-Tron Sportback.

The RS Q8 is a high-performance crossover SUV from the Audi Sport division. It's already been shown to be capable of lapping the Nürburgring in 7:42.253, which is a record for production SUVs, and we also know that it will sprint to 62 mph in only 3.8 seconds and top out at 190 mph.

2020 Audi RS Q8 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

To achieve those numbers, the RS Q8 relies on the same 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 found in the latest RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback. This means the RS Q8 should pack, at a minimum, 592 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. An 8-speed automatic and rear-biased all-wheel-drive system also form part of the package.

A mild-hybrid system also forms part of the powertrain. This is essentially a belt-driven motor-generator that can recover energy under braking. This energy can then be stored for later use, such as starting the engine during stop-start driving and enabling the vehicle to coast with the engine off at speeds of up to 99 mph for short periods. Though it's yet to be confirmed, a more powerful plug-in hybrid powertrain is expected in a future RS Q8 Performance model.

The L.A. Auto Show starts on November 19. Audi will also use the event for the North American debuts of the RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback. You can learn about other vehicles set to appear by visiting our dedicated hub.