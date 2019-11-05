Infiniti is almost ready to show us its QX55, a coupe-like crossover SUV that will likely be related to the QX50. A new teaser reveals more of the design but we'll have to wait until the Los Angeles Auto Show later this month to see the vehicle in full.

Aston Martin has revealed its first motorcycle. The track-only superbike was a collaboration with Brough Superior and comes with 180 horsepower in a package that weighs less than 400 pounds.

We've driven the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid coupe and have a full first drive review up. This is a car that carves up corners in a manner that's second to none for its price, thanks mostly to its trick rear end.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Honda CR-V will cost $26,145 to start, $600 more than last year's version

Investigators say Jessi Combs' front wheel collapsed at 550 mph, caused fatal crash

Merged PSA-FCA aiming to build "a world leader" in sustainable mobility

The Dragon Snake is Shelby American's lighter, more powerful Mustang Shelby GT500

Thousands of arrests are being thrown out over unreliable Breathalyzer results

2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T and 718 Cayman T add value but not power

SUV boom, VW diesel scandal, Chinese steel reportedly relate to slipping CO2 progress