Hyundai's performance hatchback is getting some love for this year's edition of SEMA, America's biggest automotive aftermarket trade show. The Korean automaker's own N performance division and Bisimoto Engineering are showing off concepts such as an off-road prepped Kona that turns the baby crossover concept on its ear.

The Veloster N Performance concept got an extensive work-over using what Hyundai describes as "OEM-quality" performance parts. In traditional tuner fashion, it combines bolt-on upgrades with some visual flash for an end result that might get some tuner fans' blood pumping.

KWA supplied the Performance concept's exterior dress-up, including the front splitter and rear diffuser, wing, side mirror caps, fog light and grille garnish, and scooped hood. The orange highlights match the upgraded Alcon brake calipers (six-piston front/four-piston rear) and the inner tips of the Capristo cat-back exhaust.

The concept is dropped on an Extreme Racing coilover suspension with H&R springs. Inside, this Veloster is swathed in Alcantara to the point where it's easier to name the parts it doesn't cover, like the passenger side dash and center console. The sport seats (yes, also covered in Alcantara) were supplied by Sabelt.

Bisimoto is supplying yet another Veloster N, this one finished in white and sporting a lot more in the way of performance upgrades than Hyundai's entry. The tuner calls it the "VelosterRaptor" N Concept, and it boasts 320 horsepower thanks to a high-flow exhaust system, a water methanol kit, high-performance intercooler, high-flow intake, an upgraded turbocharger, and custom engine management.

To support the extra power, the VelosterRaptor N gets an upgraded clutch, a lowered suspension, and bigger brakes. Inside, it's packing a set of lightweight composite front seats and a custom OBD cluster. Bisimoto's upgrades are designed to be sold to Veloster N owners as bolt-on packages.

Also from Bisimoto is the Rockstar Performance Garage Kona Ultimate concept, which is a little lighter on engine modifications but heavier on go-anywhere attitude. A set of 30-inch Mickey Thompson off-road tires are wrapped around Motegi rally wheels backed up by a lift kit and a clipped front air dam for better ground clearance and approach.

The custom body work extends to the rocker panels and fenders, which have been ruggedized to resist scrapes. It also gets a performance boost from a performance tune and freer-flowing exhaust, though Bisimoto declined to offer specifics about its power output.

All three of these concepts will be on display at SEMA starting Nov. 5 in Las Vegas.











