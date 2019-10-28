Lamborghini's motorsport division is working on a hardcore, track-only version of the Aventador. It will sport an 830-horsepower version of Lamborghini's V-12, and rumor has it the car will be badged an SVR.

Despite the F8 Tributo replacing the 488 GTB in showrooms, the 488 GT3 will continue to race in 2020 and beyond. It will do so in updated 488 GT3 Evo form, however, which is good as the car will have to challenge Chevrolet's new Corvette C8.R.

Porsche is testing the waters with online car sales. Everything from finding the perfect model to determining a trade-in value to arranging finance can be handled online.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Lamborghini motorsport squad teases 830-horsepower Aventador

2020 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo ready to challenge the Corvette C8.R

Porsche to test the waters with online car sales

US Sen. Schumer proposes up to $5,000 cash back to trade in old gas cars for EVs

2021 Hyundai Tucson spy shots and video

Honda rebrands its hybrids globally, with US plan still TBA

Lamborghini Urus ST-X ready to race

2020 Mazda 6 sedan starts at $24,920

1969 Porsche 911 T comes back to life after 10 years of hibernation

SUVs are 2nd-largest contributor to CO2 increase this decade