Lamborghini wasn't kidding when it said that it planned to take the Urus racing. The Italian firm used the final round of its Super Trofeo one-make series held in Jerez, Spain, this past weekend to reveal the Urus ST-X race car.

The Urus ST-X was previewed as a concept in 2018. Lamborghini said at the time that it was looking to launch a one-make series for the SUV, similar to the Super Trofeo series built around the Huracan supercar. That hasn't happened yet but a race involving the Urus ST-X will take place in 2020.

Lamborghini said the winners of the four classes of the 2020 Super Trofeo will get to challenge a handful of professional racing drivers in a race comprised of only Urus ST-X SUVs. It will be held on a “special track,” Lamborghini said, suggesting that it might be something akin to a rallycross race where dirt sections and jumps are common.

The race will take place during the final round of the 2020 Super Trofeo, and one of the professional racers confirmed is motorcross talent Tony Cairoli.

The Urus ST-X is closely related to the regular Urus. It's lighter thanks to several carbon fiber elements and there are additional vents, including larger intakes up front to cool the 641-horsepower twin-turbocharged V-8 engine better. Mandatory safety features like an FIA-approved roll cage and fire-suppression system have also been fitted.