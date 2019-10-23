Porsche has been spotted testing what's likely to be a prototype for the next 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet.

The prototype may look like the 992-generation 911's standard Carrera Cabriolet but the center-lock wheels and enlarged brake rotors confirm this as a more hardcore model.

Porsche's Carrera GTS is aimed at buyers seeking something sportier than the regular Carrera and Carrera S but aren’t quite ready to hop into the hardcore GT3 or Turbo.

2021 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The outgoing model has 450 horsepower and will reach 60 mph in around 3.5 seconds. The new model will likely benefit from a slight uptick in power and the new 8-speed dual-clutch transmission that debuted in the 992-generation 911.

Once again, there will likely be multiple models available for Carrera GTS buyers. In addition to a coupe and this convertible, there should also be a Carrera 4 GTS and Targa 4 GTS.

The Carrera GTS coupe and convertible should arrive in 2020 as 2021 models, with the other Carrera GTS models to follow a year later. Also in the works are the new Targa, GT3, GT3 Touring, and Turbo.