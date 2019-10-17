Volvo's electric XC40 is finally here, and it's been badged an XC40 Recharge. It comes with 402 horsepower, all-wheel drive, and a 78-kilowatt-hour battery that should return around 200 miles of range.

Toyota has revealed the first of its next-generation EVs, though sadly it's a minicar destined to be sold in Japan only. It will launch there in late 2020 and have just 62 miles of range.

Mercedes-AMG's chief has let slip that the next C63 will be a hybrid. Word on the street is that the hybrid powertrain will come with a 4-cylinder as the internal-combustion component. Yes, get ready to say goodbye to the V-8.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge is company's first EV and part of larger push toward reduced emissions

Toyota reveals electric minicar due in 2020

Mercedes-AMG's next C63 will reportedly ditch V-8 for electrified 4-cylinder

2020 Hyundai Palisade vs. 2020 Kia Telluride: Compare SUVs

2021 Hyundai i30 N spy shots

Swedish startup Uniti debuts city-sized EV in UK for less than $19,000

Hyundai Veloster Grappler concept is off-road ready

How the Volkswagen GTI got those plaid seats and golf-ball shifter

Daniel Craig chose the spec on an Aston Martin DBS for 2019's Neiman Marcus Christmas Book

Volvo is paying plug-in hybrid drivers for all the electricity they use