The Ram 1500 Classic, the still available last-generation Ram 1500, may not be lighting the pickup world on fire, but it's a steady workhorse for those who want a truck that gets the job done without all the bells and whistles.

To make it a bit more appealing, Ram announced Wednesday that the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock now offers a Mojave Sand appearance package based on the popular exterior color.

There's not much to the package⁠—just a sport performance hood, black-finish 20-inch wheels, and the namesake paint finish⁠⁠—but a little dress-up goes a long way for a truck that is already stylistically outdated.

Warlock models already come with some standard visual upgrades, including front and rear bumpers powder coated black, a 1-inch lift and heavy-duty shocks.

Darkened headlight bezels, LED taillights, a grille reminiscent of the Power Wagon (with the bold "R A M" badge), and other unique badges and graphics are also included.

"Warlock" was first used on custom Dodge pickups in the 1970s. The originals were outfitted with pinstripes and oak sideboards. The new Warlock doesn't get these touches, but it's cool enough in its own right.

If Mojave Sand isn't your thing, you can also get a Warlock in Blue Streak, Bright Silver Metallic, Bright White, Diamond Black, Delmonico Red, Flame Red, Granite Crystal Metallic, Maximum Steel, Pearl White, ot True Blue.

The Warlock is available with either the 3.6-liter V-6 or the 5.7-liter V-8, but even with the V-6, it starts at $37,040 (including a $1,695 destination charge).

That's not much more than non-classic Ram 1500, but considering the equipment, it's still good value. The base Classic can be had for less than $30,000 for those who are intent on bargain-hunting.



















