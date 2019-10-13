Magnaflow will launch its new modular, cat-back exhaust system designed for the 2020 Toyota Supra, the company announced Wednesday. This new system, dubbed xMOD, will eventually spread to other applications.

This system can be customized as it sits after installation thanks to a series of modular components that can be swapped in and out in minutes using quick-release v-band clamps. Tuners can choose from two different muffler modules and two different inlet pipe modules, allowing for a street-friendly, factory-tuned configuration and an uncorked, mod-ready setup.

For street use, Magnaflow recommends using the modules with built-in mufflers. They're louder than stock, but not excessive. Those who take their Supras to the track and want to eliminate every possible restriction (or just want to hear the exhaust with the fewest possible impediments) can swap in the muffler delete modules.

2020 Toyota Supra

A 3.0-inch inlet pipe is meant for use on cars with factory tunes or limited bolt-on modifications. For those who want a little more headroom, a 3.5-inch inlet increases flow by 36 percent. Magnaflow says a direct swap (with no tuning) is good for an extra 4 horsepower on an otherwise-stock 2020 Supra, and that another 10 can be found if you're willing to do some fiddling.

It's also lighter than the factory exhaust, but retains the factory "Sport" mode exhaust valve. Depending on the configuration, it shaves between 1 and 8.5 pounds. Magnaflow also includes a 1/4-inch wave resonator designed to eliminate drone in the cabin when cruising in "Normal" mode.

This system is a bit pricey for a cat-back, starting at $2,500 for the Supra, and more applications will follow.