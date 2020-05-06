Jaguar is in the process of renewing its entire lineup with redesigns and updates, with the first of the new arrivals already here in the form of the updated 2020 XE.

Our latest spy shots show a prototype for an updated XF, in the Sportbrake wagon body style.

The spy shots suggest we'll see new fascias at both ends, plus a new grille and slimmer headlights. For the taillights, look for the graphic to take on a more angular design similar to what we saw on the 2020 XE.

2021 Jaguar XF Sportbrake facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Expect the interior to be tweaked for a more upmarket feel via the addition of extra soft-touch surfaces and more hand-stitched leather. We should also see a new infotainment system with a 10.2-inch touchscreen display in the center stack. The system should be faster and more intuitive to use than the current laggy version.

The XF is currently available with either a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 or 3.0-liter supercharged V-6. Though it's yet to be confirmed, we should see the aging V-6 replaced by a new 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 with this update. The engine is mated with a mild-hybrid setup in other models from Jaguar Land Rover and delivers up to 395 horsepower.

Look for the updated XF to debut in 2020 as a 2021 model. Other key launches at Jaguar this year will be an updated F-Pace and redesigned XJ. In the case of the new Jaguar flagship sedan, there will be a new platform boasting battery-electric power.