It's been a while since we last heard from Vuhl, but you'll be hearing from them a lot more in the future as the Mexico sports car brand has finally launched in the United States. The launch took place earlier this month during Monterey Car Week.

For those unfamiliar with Vuhl (the name is pronounced “vool”), it was formed by brothers Iker and Guillermo Echeverría and launched its first car, the 05 track car, in 2013. The company followed up the 05 earlier this year with the street-legal 05RR and it's this model that Vuhl is introducing to the U.S. market. The first one was delivered to a customer from Miami during the Monterey Car Week launch.

Vuhl is in the process of signing dealers in the U.S., though the company already has a number of orders from local buyers and will start deliveries of their cars in the third quarter of the year. For servicing and maintenance of its cars, Vuhl has teamed up with Black Shadow Motors in Temecula, California, an expert in dealing with lightweight sports cars, including the Ariel Atom and BAC Mono.

Impressively, performance of Vuhl's 05RR is better than the 05 track car, despite being designed to be street-legal. This is primarily due to the 05RR having the sweet combination of more power and less weight. The car is powered by a Ford-sourced 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4 that's been tuned to deliver 400 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque, and its dry weight is just 1,455 pounds. Yep 400 hp and less than 1,500 pounds. Let that sink in.

“Virtually every system in the car has been meaningfully revised to improve performance,” said Iker Echeverría, Vuhl's technical director. “We did this in a way that makes the RR even faster on track (than the 05), but also makes for an engaging, raw, and pure driver’s car that can be driven on the street.”