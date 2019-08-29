Porsche is expanding its vehicle subscription service to include four new North American cities, the brand announced Wednesday.

Originally launched as pilot programs in Atlanta, Porsche is now rolling out its Porsche Passport and Porsche Drive vehicle subscription services to Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Diego, and Toronto. The Porsche Passport program allows members to lease Porsche vehicles on a monthly basis, while Porsche Drive is intended for short-term rentals, ranging from just a few hours to a couple weeks.

As with the pilot program, Porsche Passport will be offered in two different tiers, and both require a $595 activation fee. The “Launch” membership has access to eight different Porsche models for a flat monthly fee of $2,100, which includes all expenses other than fuel. The available models are the Cayman, Cayman S, Boxster, Boxster S, Macan, Macan S, Cayenne, and Panamera. The step-up “Accelerate” tier gives members access to 12 higher-performance models and carries a monthly fee of $3,100. In addition to the models in the Launch tier, Accelerate members get access to the 911, 911 S, 911 4S, 911 Cabriolet, 911 Cabriolet S, Panamera 4S, Macan GTS, Cayman GTS, Boxster GTS, and Cayenne S.

Porsche Passport members can change cars as many times as they want during their monthly subscription. Porsche said thus far owners have switched an average of 2.5 times per month. Cars can be ordered via a smartphone app and a Porsche representative will deliver the vehicle to any location within a certain radius.

Prices for Porsche Drive vary based on the duration of the rental and vehicle selected. The cheapest option is a four-hour rental of either a Macan, a Boxster or a Cayman for $269. A week in a 911 costs $2,909.

“Why is Porsche creating new mobility models? Because consumers increasingly want more flexibility, more individual choice, and to have this on their mobile devices. We want these consumers to have the same superb level of Porsche experience that we provide for our customers who buy or lease,” said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America.

If the expansion goes smoothly, it’s likely Porsche will continue to roll out its subscription services to other cities.