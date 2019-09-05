The Rtech Ponderosa sits at the intersection of purpose-driven resto-modding and unbridled juvenile imagination. It's the sort of thing that is so full of charisma and attitude that you just can't help but love it. And we do love it.

Rtech Fabrications is a custom builder based in Idaho that specializes in 1960s and '70s GM trucks, merging the best components of those classic workhorses with modern suspension and fabrication to create monstrous machines that deftly evade the "brodozer" epithet by dint of their sheer bad-assery.

The Ponderosa is a combination of a 1966 Chevrolet K30 Crew Cab body and a 1972 C30 dually chassis. And it's big, even by the ridiculous standards of modern heavy duty trucks. How big? According to Autoblog, it's 8-feet tall by 20-feet long and rides on a 175-inch wheelbase. You could line a Honda Civic up with the Ponderosa's front tires and it wouldn't extend past the rears.

It's a Canyonero with a bed. A gorgeous, wood-bottomed bed.

Beneath all that beautiful bodywork is a lot of custom fabrication. Rtech says the cab is built with 16-gauge sheet metal and was subject to additional spot welding and upgraded bracing that makes it more rigid than it came from the factory. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

The hardware is even more impressive. The Ponderosa is powered by a 12-valve, 5.9-liter Cummins turbodiesel which produces 550 horsepower and 1,300 pound-feet of torque thanks to some heavy aftermarket massaging. The transmission is a 5-speed New Venture Gear twin clutch unit and power is distributed to a Dana 60 axle in the front and a Dana 70 out back.

Besides the beefed-up axles, the Ponderosa also gets a 6-inch SkyJacker leaf spring suspension dampened by Bilstein 5160 remote-reservoir shocks. Both the brakes and steering are beefed up too, though the rear end still relies on drums. The wheels featured here are 20x8.5-inchers American Force with 37-inch Nitto Grappler all-terrain tires, but there are plenty of other options in that department.

We're barely scratching the surface of the Ponderosa's full equipment and feature list, but it's only one of many ways to build an Rtech machine. If it can be done, Rtech will do it for you. Just be prepared to shell out $150,000 (the price tag for the Ponderosa) or more to make your world-crushing dreams a reality.