Maserati plans to update or redesign all of its cars in the coming years, as well as introduce some new ones, but the process is only scheduled to start next year, and that's if Maserati keeps to its timeline.

In the meantime, the brand will offer special versions of its current lineup, like a Levante and Quattroporte with Pelletessuta woven leather unveiled on Wednesday. The cars formally debut at this month's Monterey Car Week.

Zegna Pelletessuta woven leather production

The woven leather is developed by Italian fashion brand Ermenegildo Zegna, which has worked with Maserati on a number of special interiors in recent past. The material is described as being soft and lightweight but also durable. It's essentially thin strips of nappa leather woven together. The result is leather material with a fabric-like feel.

Maserati will offer just 100 cars with Pelletessuta leather in North America for the 2020 model year, split evenly between the Levante and Quattroporte. The Levante will get a Pelletessuta interior in black, along with 21-inch wheels housing black brake calipers. The theme for the Quattroporte's interior is dark brown, which goes nicely with the car's Blu Sofisticato exterior paint.

2020 Maserati Quattroporte with Zegna Pelletessuta woven leather interior

Both cars are available for order on a first come, first served basis, and Maserati said that this will be the only time the specific configurations will be made available for purchase. Deliveries will commence next spring.

Monterey Car Week runs August 11-18 and concludes with the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For our complete coverage, head to our dedicated hub.