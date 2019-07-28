McLaren Denver will offer a very special collection of cars that honors the famed Pikes Peak International Hill Climb of its home state.

The Denver, Colorado-based McLaren retailer debuted six special 600LT Spiders on Thursday, each with matching gold cues. All six include a McLaren Special Operations Bespoke or Heritage color: Black Gold, White Gold, Norello Red, Volcano Red, Aurora Blue, and Midas Gray. Gold and matte black vinyl stripes are present on each car, as are satin gold wheels.

McLaren 600LT Spider Pikes Peak Collection

Nothing about the performance has changed, thus, each car still sports a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V-8 that makes 592 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque. With the power on hand, these Pikes Peak editions will go from 0-60 mph in 2.8 seconds.

In addition to the standard 600LT Spider gear, McLaren Denver had each car fitted with the MSO Club Sport package. It adds carbon fiber cantrails, front fender louver, titanium wheel bolts, and carbon fiber racing seats as seen in the McLaren Senna.

McLaren 600LT Spider Pikes Peak Collection

The satin gold look follows the driver into the cabin where a steering wheel center band is finished in the color. The extended paddle shifters and all other visual contrast lines also don the soft gold look, too. Final touches include the Pikes Peak logo in gold embroidery on the headrests and plaque marking the car as one of six made.

That's right, the six cars are all McLaren made and each will be sold exclusively through McLaren Denver. Pricing wasn't included in the announcement, but a standard 600LT Spider starts at $256,500. Expect a healthy premium over that figure for the Pikes Peak collection cars.