Porsche has a new 911 on its hands, the 992 generation, and this means we'll soon see new versions of favorites like the Turbo and GT3.

The new Turbo is expected first out of the gate, with a launch date likely pegged for later this year, and once again there will be both coupe and convertible body styles.

The powertrain will be a twin-turbocharged flat-6, as is the case for the car's predecessors, and it will be mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel-drive system. Power should be up compared to the outgoing Turbo, which is rated at 540 horsepower, and according to Car and Driver the power will even be up compared to the outgoing Turbo S, which is rated at 580 hp. This suggests the new Turbo could come with close to 600 hp.

2020 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

So where would that leave the next Turbo S? This model should come with a 40-hp advantage, matching the same jump in power between the outgoing Turbo and Turbo S, so something around the 640-hp mark.

However, we've heard that the Turbo S will eventually be electrified to the tune of 700 hp, though this isn't expected to happen until the updated 992.2 is introduced around 2023. Yes, Porsche is working on a hybrid 911 and the Turbo S is a good starting point. It fits with Porsche’s top-down strategy for electrification, which has seen a hybrid powertrain used for the range-topping Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

Stay tuned.