For Simone Giertz, there's no time to wait around for an automaker to produce an electric pickup truck. Instead, she built her own, which she calls "Truckla."

The YouTube personality revealed the creation on YouTube Tuesday, and naturally, the internet is abuzz about it. Giertz said the project has been in the works for months. She admitted the team had no clue what they would encounter when cutting into the Model 3, but nevertheless, the project is totally complete and super functional.

Tesla Model 3 pickup truck 'Truckla'

We'd argue this is more Australian ute than pickup truck, but it's still awesome.

With two doors missing, the Model 3 pickup looks like a modern interpretation of the small pickups once common in the U.S. The back features a bed and rear window where the backseat passengers once sat. The tailgate isn't anything fancy, but it too works as intended to load the Model 3 truck and provide a place to make saw cuts on the fly.

Tesla Model 3 pickup truck 'Truckla'

Giertz also says she chose the Model 3 specifically for its steel construction. The material is easier to work with than the aluminum bodies that make up the Model S or Model X electric cars. Aluminum is also more expensive to fabricate, so steel was the best option for the job at hand.

Although Tesla says it will unveil its own pickup truck in the near future, it will likely be years before it reaches the market. In the meantime, we wouldn't be surprised if Giertz started to receive orders to convert other Model 3 into pickups. We love the simple idea. A lot. Check out the entire build process and a humorous promotional video above.