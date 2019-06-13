The 8-Series Gran Coupe is due on sale in late 2019 and will fill the void of the 6-Series Gran Coupe, and yes there will be an M8 variant with over 600 horsepower. Photos of the car have leaked and reveal a stunning design.

Gemballa wants to transition from a pure tuner to a low-volume automaker, starting with a new supercar boasting over 800 horsepower. As reference, a 911 Turbo tuned by Gemballa to deliver 818 hp can hit 62 mph in 2.38 seconds and top out at 230 mph.

A redesigned Audi A3 based on an updated MQB platform is just around the corner. The A3 Sportback body style has just been spotted and reveals a lot of the design.

