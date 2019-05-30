Mercedes-Benz is set to introduce a rugged new option in the compact segment with its GLB, a prototype for which has just been spotted. Sadly, the GLB isn't going to be the mini G-Class we were all hoping for.

The Lexus RX has been updated for 2020. The popular crossover adds a touchscreen for the first time in more than a decade, as well as tweaks to its looks, suspension, and safety technology.

Jaguar's XJ will soon be out of production but a radically different ninth-generation model is coming. We hear the new flagship sedan will be an EV.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

