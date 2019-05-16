Honda will showcase just how off-road-ready the mid-size 2019 Passport crossover is at the 2019 Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Arizona. The brand has prepared an overlanding prototype with modifications that help it look less PTA parking-lot prowler, and more at home on the unbeaten path.

Officially called the Honda Passport Adventure Lifestyle Project, the brand worked with Honda aftermarket brand Jsport to equip the crossover for off-road duty. The model features available all-wheel drive and sports a Jsport lift kit that raises it 1.5 inches in the front and 0.75 inch in the rear to tackle more treacherous off-road paths. Honda also added a Jsport front skid plate for underbody protection and set the SUV on Jsport KMC XD 18-inch wheels wrapped in Nitto Ridge Grappler tires.

Honda Passport overlanding concept

Out back, the Passport gets an external spare tire holder that recalls fond memories of SUVs of yore. Honda said the bumper needed to be modified to carry the oversized spare. There's also a push-away brush for trail activities. A roof rack carries whatever accessories the driver and passengers need , including a rooftop tent to provide living quarters wherever the Passport is parked. New sidesteps and rear lights from Baja designs round out the off-road cues.

Honda Passport overlanding concept

Attendees at Overland Expo West will also see a Honda Ridgeline outfitted with production Jsport accessories.

With crossovers and SUVs all the rage these days, we wouldn't be surprised if Honda were to introduce some sort of factory package that mimics this vehicle. While the Passport is far from a tough-looking SUV, the Jsport parts do wonders to give it off-road cred.