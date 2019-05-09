The Volkswagen ID 3's soft launch did not go unnoticed. Following the electric hatchback's confirmation on Wednesday, VW opened order books to European buyers for the vehicle. In 24 hours, 10,000 buyers laid down deposits.

The German brand said in a Thursday release that web traffic of buyers itching to pre-order the ID 3 derailed its IT systems. Volkswagen also partially apologized for any delays. We suppose it's better to break the internet than watch cobwebs grow.

Specifically, VW opened up pre-orders for the ID 3 1st edition, which comes specially equipped, though the brand hasn't disclosed what special features buyers will get just yet. The first 30,000 ID 3 hatchbacks will be 1st editions and come with a price of 40,000 euros, or roughly $44,900 at current exchange rates. The regular ID 3 will start at around 30,000 euro—about $33,675.

Teaser for 2020 Volkswagen ID 3 debuting at 2019 Frankfurt auto show Teaser for 2020 Volkswagen ID 3 debuting at 2019 Frankfurt auto show Teaser for 2020 Volkswagen ID 3 debuting at 2019 Frankfurt auto show

Those who pre-order the ID 3 1st edition must provide a $1,123 deposit and will also gain access to no-cost charging at all public charging points connected to the Volkswagen charging app for one year.

Still, the 10,000 pre-orders are a slim number of VW's expected demand. The brand has ensured production can handle 100,000 ID 3 hatches per year. Unfortunately, the U.S. will not receive the electric hatchback. Instead, a production version of the ID Crozz concept will be the first of a new-generation of electric vehicles from VW for the U.S. market (VW has already offered the e-Golf on these shores in limited numbers).

Volkswagen ID Crozz concept

Eventually, VW plans to slot two additional electric cars beneath the ID 3, likely called the ID 1 and ID 2. The ID 1 will reportedly be a VW Polo-sized electric car and unlikely for the U.S. The ID 2 is rumored to share proportions with the European T-Roc crossover. VW reportedly wants the ID 2 to be a global vehicle and sell it for less than $23,000 as a new "people's car" project, much like the original Beetle.