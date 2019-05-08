It didn't take long after our first look at the Volkswagen ID 3 on Wednesday to hear that VW's electric plans go much further. Autocar reported Wednesday that ID 3 will leave room for ID 1 and ID 2 models.

With the ID 3 name, VW will follow other automakers that have moved to single digits or simple naming structures for its family of electric cars. (See: Polestar and Tesla.) The ID 3 not only denotes its compact class, and its positioning as a Tesla Model 3 rival, but provides plenty of room for larger ID models to come—there are plenty of in the pipeline—and the mass-market electric car. The report cited comments from VW sales chief Jurgen Stackmann, who said we'll see a preview of the even more affordable electric car at the Frankfurt motor show this year, potentially called the ID 2.

Teaser for 2020 Volkswagen ID 3 debuting at 2019 Frankfurt auto show

The German brand plans for a more affordable electric car than the upcoming ID 3 as part of a new "people's car" project—a reference to the original Beetle. The affordable electric will supposedly cost less than $23,000 and likely will be a small crossover SUV that arrives by 2024, or before. Reportedly, its exterior dimensions will be similar to the Europe-only T-Roc. Before then, we'll see other electric cars such as a production ID Crozz and ID Buzz.

Volkswagen ID Crozz concept

While Europe prepares for the ID 3 hatchback, North America will miss out. The compact hatch is not destined for the U.S., and VW will instead launch its ID electric-car banner with the ID Crozz production model. We expect the production ID Crozz to arrive in 2020 as VW also launches the ID 3 hatchback the same year in other parts of the world. An ID 1 will join the portfolio as a Polo-sized small car as well, which likely will be a long-shot for the U.S.