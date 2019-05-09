Christian Meunier has been named Global President of the Jeep brand, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced Tuesday. The executive was hired away from Infiniti, where Meunier was appointed as President in January.

Meunier was at Infiniti's top job for just four months before he resigned to lead Jeep. He replaced Roland Krueger as Infiniti President, who left the Japanese luxury brand to lead Dyson's electric car program, also in January. Infiniti said in its own announcement that Chief Quality Officer Christian Vandenhende will oversee global operations following Meunier's departure, effective immediately. The former Infiniti executive's work at Jeep is also effective immediately, Jeep said Tuesday.

Mike Manley, FCA CEO, said Meunier's appointment further strengthens "an already proven bench" at the Jeep brand. Prior to the late Sergio Marchionne's death last year, Manley was Jeep's top executive.

Meunier brings a host of experience from various brands to the position. He previously held roles at Ford and Land Rover, aside from his most recent work with Nissan and Infiniti. As Jeep works to expand its lineup and push some vehicles more upmarket (Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer), Meunier was likely a prime candidate. The new Jeep boss said the brand is one he'd "admired from afar" before joining.

Notably, Infiniti is in the midst of preparing its first electric car, likely due in 2021, and announced it would retreat from Western Europe earlier this year.

Infiniti said Vandenhende will lead the brand until it names a permanent replacement for Meunier in the near future.